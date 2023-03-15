WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $17.11 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,000. Diageo comprises 1.2% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.27. 324,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

