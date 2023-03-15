WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,450. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.



