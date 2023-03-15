WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,556 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $330.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.39 and a 200 day moving average of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.