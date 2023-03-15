WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $24.14 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 507,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,135,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 1,438,515 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

