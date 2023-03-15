WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 406,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $779,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FLTR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 1,246,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,455. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

