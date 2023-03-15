WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $6.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after acquiring an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.02.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.39. 24,604,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,936,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

