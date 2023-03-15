Wedbush Comments on Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surface Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $0.70 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 646.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

