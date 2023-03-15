Wedbush Comments on Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surface Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $0.70 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 646.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

