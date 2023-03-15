Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 225,737 Shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,737 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.38% of Avalon Acquisition worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAC remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 866,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,773. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

