Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 565,584 Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 844.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,584 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.24% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,687,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE:PDOT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,277. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.