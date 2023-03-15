Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,252,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,331. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

