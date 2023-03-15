Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.80% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,207,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 360,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 340,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

KIII stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

