Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 865,801 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,801 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.44% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

Shares of IPVI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,116. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

