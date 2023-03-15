Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 37,225 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of VMC traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

