Weiss Asset Management LP Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,823 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 4.09% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAVC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 37.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 441,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NYSE WAVC remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,542,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,381. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.