Weiss Asset Management LP Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,669 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 2.61% of Southport Acquisition worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Southport Acquisition by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 322,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

Southport Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 380,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Southport Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

