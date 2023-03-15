Weiss Asset Management LP Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.54% of New Vista Acquisition worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 15.5% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,950. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

