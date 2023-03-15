Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $13.34 Million in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,581,343 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,743,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

