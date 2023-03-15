Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.
Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.