Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.