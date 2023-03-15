WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00017801 BTC on exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $268.11 million and $9.06 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

