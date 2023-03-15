Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

WSR opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $456.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

