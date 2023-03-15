Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

