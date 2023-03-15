Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
