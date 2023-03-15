Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen Sells 765 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $12,538.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,688.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Micah Chen sold 786 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $13,385.58.
Willdan Group Price Performance
WLDN stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 53,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,077. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
