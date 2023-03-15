William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.9 %
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group
In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares in the company, valued at $34,605,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
