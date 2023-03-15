WM Technology (MAPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,041 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

