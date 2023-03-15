Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

