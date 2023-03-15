Wrapped Velas Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $6,385.74 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00405466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.70 or 0.27406824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02167292 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,499.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

