XDC Network (XDC) Price Tops $0.0305 on Exchanges

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $421.15 million and $2.00 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,754,895 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

