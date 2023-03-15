YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,183,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,895,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,328,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

