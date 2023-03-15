Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
About Yunhong CTI
