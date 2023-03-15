Zambesigold 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,225.95 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $53.71 million and $110,225.95 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

