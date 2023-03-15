ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.17 earnings per share.

Shares of ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 111.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 479,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

