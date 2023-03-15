ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

