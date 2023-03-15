ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.17 EPS.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE ZIM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 869,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 111.50%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
