ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 111.21%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

