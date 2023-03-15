ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.17 EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 111.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 107,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 479,888 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

