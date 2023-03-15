ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 479,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

