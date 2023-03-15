ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 10.4 %
NYSE:ZIM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.21%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 479,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.