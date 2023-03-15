Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

ZM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 3,465,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 219.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

