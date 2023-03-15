Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $484,610.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,737. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 219.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

