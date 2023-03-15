Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $484,610.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,737. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 219.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on ZM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
