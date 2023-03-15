ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.36. 5,271,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,718,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

