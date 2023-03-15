Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

Zscaler stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

