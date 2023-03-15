ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

