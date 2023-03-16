100,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.81% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 223,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

