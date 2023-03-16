11,988 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 871.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,119 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

