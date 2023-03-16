12,630 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.