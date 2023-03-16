12,630 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
