15,174 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $201.45. 22,420,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,028,426. The company has a market capitalization of $522.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

