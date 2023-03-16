1eco (1ECO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. 1eco has a market cap of $32.86 million and $557.53 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00403781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.23 or 0.27296908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.