2,100 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

