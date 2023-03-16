32,690 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of PICK stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,150 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.