3,376 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

