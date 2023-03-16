4,000 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 36.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 45,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Down 3.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

